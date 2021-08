'팔면 안 돼' 투헬이 이적 막은 유망주, 가치 입증했다

Trevoh Chalobah's Super Cup by numbers vs. Villarreal: 147 touches 140 passes 95% pass accuracy 5 duels won 5 clearances 5 interceptions 2 tackles made 0 fouls conceded 0 x dribbled past Cobham does it again. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1425581691314311168/photo/1