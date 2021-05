'철벽 수비' 맨시티, PSG 막강 공격 완벽 방어하다

Kyle Walker for Man City vs. PSG: ◉ Most ball recoveries (8) ◉ Most tackles (6) ◉= Most interceptions (3) He also won 100% of his aerial duels (3/3) and 91% of his overall duels (10/11). 수축된 근육 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1389688785361768448/photo/1