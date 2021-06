중원 지배한 포그바, 전차군단 멈춰세운 공수 맹활약

Paul Pogba's game by numbers against Germany: ◉ Most touches (78) ◉ Most duels won (13) ◉ Most recoveries (12) ◉ Most aerials won (4) ◉ Most take-ons completed (3) A dominant display in the middle. #EURO2020 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1404915958192480257/photo/1