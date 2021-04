'인간승리 드라마' 코레아, 수아레스 공백 메우다

7 - @atletienglish ' Ángel Correa has scored his 7th goal in LaLiga this season and he is one behind of his best tally in a single campaign (8 in 2017/18). Correa has also scored or assisted in 3 consecutive games being in the starting XI for the first time for them. Hunter. https://twitter.com/OptaJose/status/1385293620488585216/photo/1