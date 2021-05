'아스널 신성' 마르티넬리, 뉴캐슬전 측면을 지배하다

Gabriel Martinelli vs Newcastle: ⏱ 96 minutes played. 축구공 89% pass completion rate. 굵은 흰색 확인 표시 FIVE chances created. 악수 FOUR key passes. 빨간색 원 ONE red card drawn. 명중 1 assist. Arguably Arsenal’s best player today. https://twitter.com/AFCTalk0/status/1388870124829085696/photo/1