'무자비한' 바이에른, 포칼 1라운드 12-0 대승

12 – Winning 12-0 vs Bremer SV is Bayern´s second highest winning margin in all competitions since getting promoted to the Bundesliga in 1965 – in 1997 they defeated DJK Waldberg in the DFB-Pokal 16-1. Landslide. #BSVFCB https://twitter.com/OptaFranz/status/1430624158040346634/photo/1