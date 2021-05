'멀티골' 아구에로, 맨시티 홈 고별전 화려하게 장식하다

Sergio Aguero has now won the Premier League more times than any other South American player in the competition's history (5). 트로피 2011/12 트로피 2013/14 트로피 2017/18 트로피 2018/19 트로피 2020/21 Another record for the Argentine. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1392205980239282176/photo/1