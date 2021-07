'공격 지표 1위 싹쓸이' 메시, 코파 아메리카 지배하다

Lionel Messi during the 2021 Copa América: ◉ =Most goals ◉ Most assists ◉ Most shots ◉ Most shots on target ◉ =Most chances created ◉ Most goals outside the box ◉ Most through balls ◉ Most accurate final ⅓ passes Player of the Tournament again. Champion, finally. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1414060842220466176/photo/1