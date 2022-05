'경고만 96장' 어게인 리즈 시절 위기 리즈, PL 한 시즌 최다 경고 불명예

96 - Along with Luke Ayling's red card, Leeds picked up their 95th and 96th yellow cards of the season, setting a new record for the most bookings for a club within a single Premier League campaign -



Leeds - 2021-22 (96)

Sunderland - 2014-15 (94)

Derby - 1999-00 (93).



