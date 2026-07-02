SC St. Toenis Áttekintés

SC St. Toenis

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Euro W+Ls GFX

Biggest winners & losers of the European season

The European club season drew to a dramatic conclusion on Saturday, with Paris Saint-Germain defeating Arsenal on penalties to retain their Champions League crown. Not since Real Madrid nearly a decade ago had anyone successfully defended the title, making his a truly momentous night for Luis Enrique's men. However, defeat shouldn't take any of the shine off Arsenal's historic campaign, with the Gunners having won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Winners & LosersChampions League
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Tabella

Oberliga crestOberliga

PozCsapatPGyDVFGP+/-pontokForma
3KFC Uerdingen crestKFC Uerdingen34196958431563
V
GY
D
V
GY
4SpVg Schonnebeck crestSpVg Schonnebeck341710781473461
GY
GY
GY
GY
D
5SC St. Toenis crestSC St. Toenis341671180552555
D
V
V
D
V
6TSV Meerbusch crestTSV Meerbusch34155144960-1150
GY
V
D
GY
V
7Blau-Weiss Dingden crestBlau-Weiss Dingden34129134548-345
V
D
V
GY
V
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