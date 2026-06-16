Cabo Verde Overview

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Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Yamal sends defiant message after Spain's shock draw

Lamine Yamal has sent a defiant message to Spain supporters following their frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde in their 2026 World Cup opener. The Barcelona teenager made his anticipated return from a two-month injury layoff as a substitute, injecting crucial attacking rhythm into a side lacking creativity, and remains optimistic for the tournament.

L. YamalSpain
Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Holland explains why Yamal 'would make a great Spider-Man'

Hollywood superstar Tom Holland has revealed that Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal possesses the perfect athletic traits to step into the role of Spider-Man. The Marvel lead made the comparison while visiting Madrid during the 2026 World Cup, where he has been following the progress of the Spanish national team.

L. YamalSpain
Saudi Arabia v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Bielsa explains why he refused to look at camera in WC photos

Marcelo Bielsa has finally addressed his awkward World Cup photoshoot, firmly stating he has no obligation to act like a model. The Uruguay head coach went viral after staring at the ground during his official FIFA media duties. Following a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, the veteran manager brushed off the widespread attention as an absolute non-issue.

M. BielsaWorld Cup
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Cape Verde boss explains defensive masterclass in shock Spain draw

Cape Verde manager Bubista defended his side's deep-lying approach after they held Spain to a surprise draw at the World Cup. While La Roja dominated possession, the coach argued his team controlled the game through organisation, discipline and defensive structure, earning a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites.

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June 2026
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Standings

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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16SSC Napoli crestSSC Napoli00000000
17Sassuolo crestSassuolo00000000
18Torino crestTorino00000000
19Udinese crestUdinese00000000
20Venezia crestVenezia00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Iraque x Noruega - Campeonato - 16/06/2026
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