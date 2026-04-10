How to get Manchester City vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, 19 April fixture information, kick-off time & more

Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, April 19, in what promises to be a definitive Premier League title decider.
Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Arsenal are 1st, holding a nine-point lead at the summit, though the Cityzens possess a crucial game in hand that could narrow the gap.
Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.
When is Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League?
How to buy Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?
Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.
British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:
- First to season ticket holders.
- Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points.
- Finally, to the public during the general sale period.
If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.
What to expect from Manchester City vs Arsenal?
With only a handful of games remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, this fixture is widely regarded as the match that will decide the destination of the Premier League trophy.
Arsenal have been the pace-setters for much of the season, but Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have found their traditional spring surge form. While City trail in the points tally, they carry massive psychological momentum into this clash, having recently defeated the Gunners 2-0 at Wembley on March 22, to lift the EFL Cup.
Their first league meeting of the season on September 21, ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Emirates, proving that neither side is willing to blink first. Arsenal’s defensive solidity, marshaled by Jurrien Timber, will be tested to its absolute limit by the relentless Erling Haaland, who is once again leading the Golden Boot race. Meanwhile, City’s midfield will need to contend with the late-season brilliance of Gabriel Martinelli, whose 93rd-minute equalizer in their previous league meeting remains a highlight of the season.
How much do Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?
The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.
Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.
The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price
|Club
|Stadium
|Ticket Price Range (Adult General Admission)
|Season Ticket Range
|Tickets
|Arsenal
|Emirates Stadium
|£31.50 - £141.00
|£1,073 - £2,050
|Ticket information
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park
|£44.50 - £92.00
|£640 - £944
|Ticket information
|Bournemouth
|Vitality Stadium
|£33.00 - £56.00
|£633 - £875
|Ticket information
|Brentford
|Gtech Community Stadium
|£40.00 - £65.00
|£495 - £598
|Ticket information
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|American Express Community Stadium
|£34.00 - £78.00
|£595 - £860
|Ticket information
|Burnley
|Turf Moor
|£50.00 - £75.00
|£455 - £500
|Ticket information
|Chelsea
|Stamford Bridge
|£48.00 - £58.00
|£595 - £940
|Ticket information
|Crystal Palace
|Selhurst Park
|£48.00 - £58.00
|£545 - £895
|Ticket information
|Everton
|Goodison Park
|£55.00
|£515 - £690
|Ticket information
|Fulham
|Craven Cottage
|£35.00 - £105.00
|£455 - £3,000
|Ticket information
|Leeds United
|Elland Road
|£33.00 - £56.00
|£420 - £TBC
|Ticket information
|Liverpool
|Anfield
|£9.00 - £61.00
|£699 - £886
|Ticket information
|Manchester City
|Etihad Stadium
|£58.00 - £75.00
|£385 - £1,030
|Ticket information
|Manchester United
|Old Trafford
|£36.00 - £58.00
|£559 - £950
|Ticket information
|Newcastle United
|St James’ Park
|£50.00 - £58.00
|£417 - £811
|Ticket information
|Nottingham Forest
|City Ground
|£45.00 - £60.00
|£465 - £660
|Ticket information
|Sunderland
|Stadium of Light
|£33.00 - £56.00
|£390 - £720
|Ticket information
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|£48.00 - £109.00
|£807 - £2,015
|Ticket information
|West Ham United
|London Stadium
|£30.00 - £120.00
|£310 - £1,620
|Ticket information
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Molineux
|£26.50 - £71.00
|£525 - £833
|Ticket information
Useful links
- How to buy FA Cup tickets: Upcoming fixtures, predictions, ticket prices & more
- How to buy FA Cup Final tickets: Team predictions, ticket prices & more
- How to buy Premier League tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average prices & more
- How to buy UEFA Champions League tickets: Ticket prices, upcoming fixtures, Puskas Arena final & more