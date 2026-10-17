How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

19 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, October 19 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am BST on Tuesday, October 20).

The 49ers, who maintained their 100% start to the new season when beating the SuperBowl-winning Seahawks last week, take on a Washington side who are winless on the road.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders Team News

San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers are managing a heavily congested injury report, particularly impacting their elite star power.

Nick Bosa (DE) : Missed practice on both Thursday and Friday due to a knee and calf injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed "tepid optimism" about his availability, making him a major game-time decision.

Mike Evans (WR) : Did not participate in practice on Friday as he nurses ribs and Achilles issues. He remains heavily questionable

Deebo Samuel (WR) : Set to miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Shanahan indicated that placing him on Injured Reserve (IR) remains a strong possibility.

Kyle Juszczyk (FB) : Upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice, indicating he is fully on track to play.

Christian Kirk (WR) : Had his practice window opened this week as he targets a return from a calf injury.

Gracen Halton (DT) : Remained out of practice on Friday with a quadricep issue.

Roster Moves : The 49ers have officially promoted defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and signed linebacker Eugene Asante to the practice squad.

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders have a critical situation brewing in their backfield, but they received a massive boost under center.

Jayden Daniels (QB) : Fully healthy and playing. He successfully returned last week from a dislocated elbow that kept him out for two games, logging 302 total yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Running Back Crisis : The backfield is heavily depleted. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) missed back-to-back practices on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, star back Austin Ekeler (chest) and Rachaad White have both been restricted to non-contact jerseys.

Stefon Diggs (WR) : Returned to a limited practice session on Friday after missing Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Terry McLaurin (WR) : Logged a "Did Not Participate" (DNP) on Friday, though it was partially categorized as a veteran rest day alongside his ongoing hamstring management.

Defensive Front & Secondary : Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) and edge rusher Javontae Jean-Baptiste (pectoral) failed to practice on Friday. In the secondary, safety Quan Martin upgraded to a full practice on Friday.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



