How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

Both sides are 2-2, but it's the Colts who head into the game with forward momentum having racked up two wins on the spin in recent weeks.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Passing Offense Setback : High-profile offseason addition Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a setback with a lingering foot injury and has been ruled OUT. Coach Mike McCarthy stated it will be a "multiple-week injury". This leaves veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers without one of his primary targets, forcing rookie Germie Bernard into a significantly elevated role alongside Calvin Austin III.

Secondary Crisis : The Steelers are dangerously thin at cornerback. Jamel Dean is out with an ankle injury. Star defender Jalen Ramsey is carrying a questionable tag due to a wrist issue. If Ramsey cannot play, the Steelers will be forced to rely heavily on newly signed reinforcements Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith, who were both added to the active roster just this week. Additionally, safety DeShon Elliott is unavailable as he continues his multi-week ramp-up from injured reserve.

Backfield & Trenches : Running back Riaco Dowdle is questionable to return after missing consecutive games with a toe injury. Regardless of Dowdle's availability, Jaylen Warren is locked in to headline the rushing workload. Defensively, the defensive front must adjust to the long-term loss of critical run-stuffer Derrick Harmon (foot), putting extra pressure on Keeanu Benton and Cameron Heyward to hold the line.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

Transatlantic Rest Disparity : Head coach Shane Steichen's squad faces a grueling turnaround after traveling back from a Week 4 game against Washington in London. Meanwhile, the Steelers have a major rest advantage, coming off a mini-bye week since playing last Thursday.

Pass Rush and Depth Losses : The Colts have ruled out edge rusher Arden Key (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs). Without Key, extra pressure shifts to Laiatu Latu and interior force DeForest Buckner to disrupt Aaron Rodgers. Jaylahn Tuimoloau is slated to step into the starting lineup opposite Latu.

Offensive Plan : At wide receiver, veteran Keenan Allen is a game-time decision as he nurses a groin injury. With Ashton Dulin ruled out, the Colts may rely more on tight end Tyler Warren and receiver Josh Downs to help Daniel Jones move the ball through the air. The undisputed engine of the offense remains running back Jonathan Taylor, whom the Colts will use heavily to target a short-handed Steelers defensive front.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



