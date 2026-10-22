How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

The Vikings hit Week 7 as one of only three teams with perfect records. Their rock solid defence conceded just 64 points during their opening five games. The Colts (2-4) on the other hand have leaked an average of 27.3 points per game.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

The undefeated Minnesota Vikings are in excellent shape coming off their Week 6 bye, while the Indianapolis Colts are facing a massive injury crisis alongside major front-office shakeups following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The bye week has worked wonders for Kevin O'Connell's squad, as nearly all of their key offensive weapons have cleared medical hurdles to return to full practice.

Justin Jefferson (WR) : After being limited on Wednesday with an ankle issue, he returned to full participation on Thursday and is completely good to go.

Jordan Addison (WR) & T.J. Hockenson (TE) : Both missed the team's last game but have been full participants in practice this week, with Hockenson successfully clearing concussion protocols.

Christian Darrisaw (OT) : The star left tackle has also cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant.

Jordan Mason (RB) : Practiced fully as his 21-day evaluation window was opened. He is working his way back from a thumb injury to boost the ground game.

Brian O'Neill (OT) & James Pierre (CB) : Upgraded to full participation on Thursday after early-week limitations.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts are limping into Minneapolis with a severely depleted roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Sauce Gardner (CB) : The Colts' top shutdown cornerback missed consecutive practices with a calf injury and is highly unlikely to play, dealing a massive blow to the secondary.

Tyler Warren (TE) : Did not practice due to a lingering groin injury.

Rigoberto Sanchez (P) & Anthony Gould (WR) : Both remained out (DNP) as of Thursday's report.

Grover Stewart (DT) : Missed Thursday's practice under a designated rest day.

Positive Upgrades : On a brighter note, wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Jonathan Taylor, and cornerback Charvarius Ward all returned to full participation on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday for rest. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and guard Matt Goncalves (ankle) were also upgraded to full practice.

Useful links

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



