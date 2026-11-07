How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Top defense vs top offense, who wins? Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time
The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 9 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, November 10).
The Vikings (6-1) unbeaten start to the season was finally halted by divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, last week. They need to regain their composure quickly, as they now take on the formidable Bills (6-1), who arrive in Minneapolis on the back of three straight victories.
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills
In the US:
ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo
In the UK:
DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills Team News
Minnesota Vikings Team News
- The Headliner: Quarterback Kyler Murray is officially OUT after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Veteran backup Carson Wentz takes over the starting QB1 duties. Rumours suggest Murray’s recovery could sideline him beyond this week, putting extreme focus on how Wentz directs the offense.
- Key Absences: The offense takes additional hits as starting wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and running back Demond Claiborne (knee) have both been ruled OUT after sustaining injuries during Thursday's practice session.
- Questionable: Depth in the secondary is heavily impacted, with safeties Theo Jackson (quad) and Jay Ward (knee) tagged as questionable.
- Cleared to Play: There is great news up front as star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) practiced fully and carries no injury designation. Linebacker Jake Golday (calf) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) are also cleared.
Buffalo Bills Team News
- Key Absences: Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is officially OUT after leaving last week’s game. He did not manage to practice all week.
- Offensive Line Crisis: The Bills are sweating over the left side of their trench. Star left tackle Dion Dawkins (ribs) missed practice all week and is questionable. Starting left guard Alec Anderson (ankle) returned to practice on Saturday but remains questionable. If Dawkins cannot protect Josh Allen, Tylan Grable is expected to deputise.
- Activation Decisions: Defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) are both listed as questionable. Because both are technically designated to return from Injured Reserve lists, Buffalo has until Monday afternoon to officially activate them to the 53-man roster if they are to play.
- Cleared to Play: Right tackle Spencer Brown (back) did not receive an injury designation after practicing fully all week. Top playmakers DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid are fully healthy and cleared for Monday night.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
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AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks