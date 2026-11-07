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Minnesota VikingsMinnesota Vikings
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How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Top defense vs top offense, who wins? Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, as well as kick-off time and team news

Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 9 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, November 10).

The Vikings (6-1) unbeaten start to the season was finally halted by divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, last week. They need to regain their composure quickly, as they now take on the formidable Bills (6-1), who arrive in Minneapolis on the back of three straight victories.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Minnesota Vikings Team News

  • The Headliner: Quarterback Kyler Murray is officially OUT after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Veteran backup Carson Wentz takes over the starting QB1 duties. Rumours suggest Murray’s recovery could sideline him beyond this week, putting extreme focus on how Wentz directs the offense.
  • Key Absences: The offense takes additional hits as starting wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and running back Demond Claiborne (knee) have both been ruled OUT after sustaining injuries during Thursday's practice session.
  • Questionable: Depth in the secondary is heavily impacted, with safeties Theo Jackson (quad) and Jay Ward (knee) tagged as questionable.
  • Cleared to Play: There is great news up front as star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) practiced fully and carries no injury designation. Linebacker Jake Golday (calf) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) are also cleared.

Buffalo Bills Team News

  • Key Absences: Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is officially OUT after leaving last week’s game. He did not manage to practice all week.
  • Offensive Line Crisis: The Bills are sweating over the left side of their trench. Star left tackle Dion Dawkins (ribs) missed practice all week and is questionable. Starting left guard Alec Anderson (ankle) returned to practice on Saturday but remains questionable. If Dawkins cannot protect Josh Allen, Tylan Grable is expected to deputise.
  • Activation Decisions: Defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) are both listed as questionable. Because both are technically designated to return from Injured Reserve lists, Buffalo has until Monday afternoon to officially activate them to the 53-man roster if they are to play.
  • Cleared to Play: Right tackle Spencer Brown (back) did not receive an injury designation after practicing fully all week. Top playmakers DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid are fully healthy and cleared for Monday night.
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Form

Buffalo Bills
BUF

All Games

Detroit Lions
DET
19
15
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
L
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
16
10
Indianapolis Colts
IND
W
New Orleans Saints
NO
13
23
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
W
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
15
10
Miami Dolphins
MIA
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
16
23
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
W
Matches played5
Points scored92

All Games

Buffalo Bills
BUF
36
10
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
W
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
30
33
Buffalo Bills
BUF
W
Los Angeles Rams
LA
34
37
Buffalo Bills
BUF
W
Buffalo Bills
BUF
26
29
New England Patriots
NE
L
Buffalo Bills
BUF
24
16
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
W
Matches played5
Points scored156

Head to Head

Minnesota Vikings
Draw
Buffalo Bills
2
0
3
NFL
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Buffalo Bills
BUF
30
Minnesota Vikings badge
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
33
FT
NFL Preseason
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BUF
27
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Minnesota Vikings
MIN
23
FT
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Minnesota Vikings badge
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
6
Buffalo Bills badge
Buffalo Bills
BUF
27
FT
NFL Preseason
Buffalo Bills badge
Buffalo Bills
BUF
10
Minnesota Vikings badge
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
17
FT
NFL
Buffalo Bills badge
Buffalo Bills
BUF
17
Minnesota Vikings badge
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
16
FT
95Points scored111

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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