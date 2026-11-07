How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Top defense vs top offense, who wins? Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 9 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, November 10).

The Vikings (6-1) unbeaten start to the season was finally halted by divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, last week. They need to regain their composure quickly, as they now take on the formidable Bills (6-1), who arrive in Minneapolis on the back of three straight victories.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The Headliner : Quarterback Kyler Murray is officially OUT after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Veteran backup Carson Wentz takes over the starting QB1 duties. Rumours suggest Murray’s recovery could sideline him beyond this week, putting extreme focus on how Wentz directs the offense.

: Quarterback Kyler Murray is officially OUT after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Veteran backup Carson Wentz takes over the starting QB1 duties. Rumours suggest Murray’s recovery could sideline him beyond this week, putting extreme focus on how Wentz directs the offense. Key Absences : The offense takes additional hits as starting wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and running back Demond Claiborne (knee) have both been ruled OUT after sustaining injuries during Thursday's practice session.

: The offense takes additional hits as starting wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and running back Demond Claiborne (knee) have both been ruled OUT after sustaining injuries during Thursday's practice session. Questionable : Depth in the secondary is heavily impacted, with safeties Theo Jackson (quad) and Jay Ward (knee) tagged as questionable.

: Depth in the secondary is heavily impacted, with safeties Theo Jackson (quad) and Jay Ward (knee) tagged as questionable. Cleared to Play: There is great news up front as star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) practiced fully and carries no injury designation. Linebacker Jake Golday (calf) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) are also cleared.

Buffalo Bills Team News

Key Absences : Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is officially OUT after leaving last week’s game. He did not manage to practice all week.

: Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is officially OUT after leaving last week’s game. He did not manage to practice all week. Offensive Line Crisis : The Bills are sweating over the left side of their trench. Star left tackle Dion Dawkins (ribs) missed practice all week and is questionable. Starting left guard Alec Anderson (ankle) returned to practice on Saturday but remains questionable. If Dawkins cannot protect Josh Allen, Tylan Grable is expected to deputise.

: The Bills are sweating over the left side of their trench. Star left tackle Dion Dawkins (ribs) missed practice all week and is questionable. Starting left guard Alec Anderson (ankle) returned to practice on Saturday but remains questionable. If Dawkins cannot protect Josh Allen, Tylan Grable is expected to deputise. Activation Decisions : Defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) are both listed as questionable. Because both are technically designated to return from Injured Reserve lists, Buffalo has until Monday afternoon to officially activate them to the 53-man roster if they are to play.

: Defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) are both listed as questionable. Because both are technically designated to return from Injured Reserve lists, Buffalo has until Monday afternoon to officially activate them to the 53-man roster if they are to play. Cleared to Play: Right tackle Spencer Brown (back) did not receive an injury designation after practicing fully all week. Top playmakers DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid are fully healthy and cleared for Monday night.

Minnesota Vikings MIN Form Buffalo Bills BUF MIN MIN BUF BUF All Games All Games Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN L Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 10 Indianapolis Colts IND W New Orleans Saints NO 13 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Minnesota Vikings MIN 15 10 Miami Dolphins MIA W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Matches played 5 Points scored 92 All Games All Games Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF W Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 26 29 New England Patriots NE L Buffalo Bills BUF 24 16 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Matches played 5 Points scored 156

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 30 Minnesota Vikings MIN 33 FT NFL Preseason Buffalo Bills BUF 27 Minnesota Vikings MIN 23 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 Buffalo Bills BUF 27 FT NFL Preseason Buffalo Bills BUF 10 Minnesota Vikings MIN 17 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 17 Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 FT 95 Points scored 111

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks