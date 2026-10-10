How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

12 Oct 2026 - 20:15 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, October 12 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am BST on Tuesday, October 13).

The Bills (3-1) top the AFC East, but are coming off their first defeat of the season, while the Rams (2-2) edged out the Eagles last time out, to clinch their second win of the campaign.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills Team News

The headline news for the Rams is the confirmed return of three crucial starters, while the visiting Bills will be severely shorthanded on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Rams (2-2) received a massive boost as head coach Sean McVay confirmed that three vital starters who missed Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles are entirely cleared to play:

Aaron Donald (DE) (Back) : After resting a sore back that kept him sidelined last week, the future Hall-of-Famer practiced fully and is good to go.

Colby Parkinson (TE) (Knee/Shoulder) : Fully recovered from minor joint issues and will resume his role as a primary target over the middle.

Jaylen Watson (CB) (Shoulder) : Watson returns to solidify the secondary after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in Week 3.

Questionable - Quentin Lake (Safety): The lone Ram carrying an injury designation due to a minor hip problem, though McVay noted he is highly expected to suit up.

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Bills (3-1) are dealing with significant personnel issues following a physical Week 4 loss to New England:

Ed Oliver (DT) (Knee) - OUT : The interior pass-rusher suffered a knee injury against the Patriots and did not practice all week. His absence leaves a massive void in Buffalo's defensive line.

Joshua Palmer (WR) (Shoulder) - OUT : Palmer twisted his shoulder during Friday's practice session. With testing still ongoing regarding the severity, he has been officially ruled out.

Questionable - DJ Moore (WR) (Shoulder) : Officially questionable after missing early-week practices with an AC joint sprain. Rookie receiver Skyler Bell is expected to be active for his NFL debut to fill the depth gap.

Questionable - Dee Alford (NB) (Ankle) & Landon Jackson (DL) (Knee) : On a brighter note, Christian Benford (CB) (Toe) practiced well and is expected to start.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



