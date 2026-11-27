Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Reliant Stadium

The Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

C.J. Stroud and the surging Houston Texans (4-6) look to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive by handing the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens (4-7) a seventh consecutive defeat.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

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Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Houston Texans Team News

Quarterback & Offense : C.J. Stroud continues to lead a surging passing attack, ranking sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game (265.6) with 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Wide receiver Nico Collins has caught a touchdown in three consecutive games, while running back David Montgomery rushed for a season-high 107 yards last week after returning from a four-game groin injury absence.

: C.J. Stroud continues to lead a surging passing attack, ranking sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game (265.6) with 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Wide receiver Nico Collins has caught a touchdown in three consecutive games, while running back David Montgomery rushed for a season-high 107 yards last week after returning from a four-game groin injury absence. Roster Moves & Returns : Running back Woody Marks cleared concussion protocol and logged a full practice on Wednesday after missing Week 11. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last week with a hamstring issue. Ahead of the matchup, Houston signed defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and a wide receiver while releasing a veteran running back.

: Running back Woody Marks cleared concussion protocol and logged a full practice on Wednesday after missing Week 11. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last week with a hamstring issue. Ahead of the matchup, Houston signed defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and a wide receiver while releasing a veteran running back. Defensive Dominance: Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after extending his league-leading sack total to 11.5. Houston's run defence ranks 10th in the league (96.1 yards allowed per game) and held Indianapolis to 38 rushing yards in Week 11.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

Quarterback Situation : With Lamar Jackson sidelined, veteran Jacoby Brissett will make his third straight start for Baltimore. Since arriving in Week 10, Brissett has thrown for 616 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, helping the Ravens average 26.5 points over his two starts.

: With Lamar Jackson sidelined, veteran Jacoby Brissett will make his third straight start for Baltimore. Since arriving in Week 10, Brissett has thrown for 616 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, helping the Ravens average 26.5 points over his two starts. Derrick Henry's Concussion Protocol : Star running back Derrick Henry (793 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) re-entered concussion protocol on Wednesday after taking a blow to the head late in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Carolina. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though head coach Jesse Minter stated he expects Henry to play on Sunday.

: Star running back Derrick Henry (793 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) re-entered concussion protocol on Wednesday after taking a blow to the head late in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Carolina. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though head coach Jesse Minter stated he expects Henry to play on Sunday. Secondary & Coaching Pressure: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice on Wednesday after being deactivated and sent home prior to the Carolina game following controversial podcast remarks. Coach Minter has not yet confirmed whether Humphrey will suit up against Houston. Meanwhile, Baltimore's defence has struggled during its six-game skid, committing four turnovers and surrendering 35 points to the Panthers in Week 11.

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 10 Houston Texans HOU 44 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 2 Baltimore Ravens BAL 31 FT NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 34 Houston Texans HOU 10 FT NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 25 Houston Texans HOU 9 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 16 Baltimore Ravens BAL 33 FT 81 Points scored 133

Useful links

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AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks