Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time
The Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
C.J. Stroud and the surging Houston Texans (4-6) look to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive by handing the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens (4-7) a seventh consecutive defeat.
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Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens Team News
Houston Texans Team News
- Quarterback & Offense: C.J. Stroud continues to lead a surging passing attack, ranking sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game (265.6) with 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Wide receiver Nico Collins has caught a touchdown in three consecutive games, while running back David Montgomery rushed for a season-high 107 yards last week after returning from a four-game groin injury absence.
- Roster Moves & Returns: Running back Woody Marks cleared concussion protocol and logged a full practice on Wednesday after missing Week 11. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last week with a hamstring issue. Ahead of the matchup, Houston signed defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and a wide receiver while releasing a veteran running back.
- Defensive Dominance: Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after extending his league-leading sack total to 11.5. Houston's run defence ranks 10th in the league (96.1 yards allowed per game) and held Indianapolis to 38 rushing yards in Week 11.
Baltimore Ravens Team News
- Quarterback Situation: With Lamar Jackson sidelined, veteran Jacoby Brissett will make his third straight start for Baltimore. Since arriving in Week 10, Brissett has thrown for 616 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, helping the Ravens average 26.5 points over his two starts.
- Derrick Henry's Concussion Protocol: Star running back Derrick Henry (793 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) re-entered concussion protocol on Wednesday after taking a blow to the head late in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Carolina. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though head coach Jesse Minter stated he expects Henry to play on Sunday.
- Secondary & Coaching Pressure: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice on Wednesday after being deactivated and sent home prior to the Carolina game following controversial podcast remarks. Coach Minter has not yet confirmed whether Humphrey will suit up against Houston. Meanwhile, Baltimore's defence has struggled during its six-game skid, committing four turnovers and surrendering 35 points to the Panthers in Week 11.
HOU - Form
- Points scored
- 149
BAL - Form
- Points scored
- 86
Head to Head
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks