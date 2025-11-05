Juventus vs Torino Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

No matter the form, the Derby della Mole always takes a special place in the Italian football calendar. In the 213th meeting, Juventus hosts Torino in a Serie A clash before the international break.

Luciano Spalletti made a winning start to life in Turin. The ex-Napoli manager continued the back three and tweaked his personnel. It yielded an immediate result as he hopes his side can mount a title challenge. His side is just four points off the summit and can realistically challenge for the Scudetto. They have the right talent available and now have a league-winning coach who knows how to get the job done. But the route won't be easy, as Spalletti stumbled in Europe. His side was held by Sporting as their winless start to the Champions League continued. But a return to Serie A would be much welcome as they host local rivals Torino. Unbeaten in 22 games against their neighbours, they will be spirited to keep the run going.

Marco Baroni turned it around at Torino after a difficult start. Torino are on a five-game unbeaten run now. This includes a famous 1-0 home victory against Napoli. Their forwards, Giovanni Simeone and Che Adams, have built excellent chemistry and are carrying the attack. However, they need to fix their defence if they have hopes of claiming the bragging rights in Turin. Winless in over 10 years in the Derby della Mole, they need a special performance to secure another historic victory.

Juventus vs Torino last-minute tickets: How to buy

Allianz Stadium will host the game, and it will be a memorable experience to catch the derby live. Viagogo offers tickets even at the last minute to catch the game live from the stadium.

How to watch Juventus vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

You can live stream the game on DAZN in the UK. Fans in the US can catch the game airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network, FOX Deportes. They can also livestream it on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and DAZN.

How to watch Juventus vs Torino Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Juventus vs Torino Worldwide:

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo, TLN UK DAZN MENA StarzPlay Oceania beIN Sports

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Juventus vs Torino Key Matchups

Kenan Yildiz vs Marcus Pedersen: Yildiz returned to the lineup midweek and was immediately sensational for Juventus. With two goals and three assists this campaign, he is spearheading their charge. His creativity and tricky feet will test Pedersen. The Norwegian wingback will be tasked with keeping Yildiz quiet and also adding some value to the attack.

Dusan Vlahovic vs Saul Coco: Vlahovic is the leading goalscorer for Juventus this season. Yet he was upset with himself and his teammates for the sacking of Igor Tudor. The Serbian striker knows they can be even better and aims to perform. He takes on Coco, who has been the de facto leader of defence for Torino. Coco has been in fine personal form and also has some goal-scoring touch this season.

Pierre Kalulu vs Giovanni Simeone: Simeone won the league with Napoli but wanted a new challenge in his career. He joined Torino and quadrupled his league tally from the previous season with four goals in just 10 games. The Argentinian striker's link-up with Adams has been causing some real problems for the opposition defence. Kalulu will be wary of the one-two punch the strike pair can deliver. Along with newly turned centre-back Teun Koopmeiners, he will be alert for the upcoming challenge.

Juventus vs Torino Prediction

With both sides in buoyant mood before the clash, we have a real possibility of getting an even match this season. The previous derbies were incredibly one-sided in Juventus' favour. Baroni's biggest achievement will be giving Torino a real chance of winning this game. We can expect a close encounter with a surprise winner sealing the result.

GOAL'S Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Torino

Juventus vs Torino kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium will host the game on Saturday, November 8th at 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT / 12:00 ET.

Juventus vs Torino Team news & squads

Juventus team news

After missing crucial stars on the weekend, Spalletti welcomed them into his lineup midweek. Despite the energy, they were unable to get the result. He will hope for a different outcome this weekend. Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly's unavailability means Koopmeiners will continue as a defender. Filip Kostic will return to the lineup as Andrea Cambiasso moves to the right. Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will hold the fort in the middle for the hosts.

Predicted Lineup: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Koopmeiners; Cambiasso, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz

Torino team news

Baroni himself serves a suspension courtesy of the red card he picked up against Pisa. He will also miss the services of two key starters in Franco Israel and Perr Schurrs. Neils Nkounkou is also ruled out of the fixture. With a week's rest, they will be expected to play the same eleven that got a point against Pisa.

Predicted Lineup: Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic; Simeone, Adams

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

In a fiery Derby della Mole, Torino and Juventus shared points in January 2025. Both coaches were sent off in the second half after a confrontation. The first saw special goals from Yildiz and Nikola Vlasic as both sides cancelled each other out. The second half saw great saves at either end as the game ended all square.

Standings

Useful links