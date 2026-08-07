Juventus enter 2026/27 under Luciano Spalletti, who steadied the ship after a chaotic season saw Igor Tudor sacked in October despite having just signed a contract extension. A 6th-place finish means Juventus play Europa League football this season, and the club will be aiming to return to the top of Serie A under Spalletti's full first season in charge. GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Juventus tickets at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus's full 2026/27 Serie A fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets 23 Aug 2026 Frosinone vs Juventus Stadio Benito Stirpe (Away) Serie A Tickets 30 Aug 2026 Juventus vs Parma Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 6 Sep 2026 Juventus vs Milan Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 12-13 Sep 2026 Sassuolo vs Juventus Mapei Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 20 Sep 2026 Juventus vs Atalanta Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 11 Oct 2026 Cagliari vs Juventus Unipol Domus (Away) Serie A Tickets 18 Oct 2026 Juventus vs Lazio Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 25 Oct 2026 Lecce vs Juventus Stadio Via del Mare (Away) Serie A Tickets Wed 28 Oct 2026 Genoa vs Juventus Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Away) Serie A Tickets 1 Nov 2026 Juventus vs Napoli Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 8 Nov 2026 Fiorentina vs Juventus Stadio Artemio Franchi (Away) Serie A Tickets 22 Nov 2026 Juventus vs Venezia Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 29 Nov 2026 Como vs Juventus Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia (Away) Serie A Tickets 6 Dec 2026 Juventus vs Udinese Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 13 Dec 2026 Juventus vs Monza Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 20 Dec 2026 Roma vs Juventus Stadio Olimpico (Away) Serie A Tickets 3 Jan 2027 Bologna vs Juventus Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Away) Serie A Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027 Juventus vs Torino (Derby della Mole) Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 9-10 Jan 2027 Inter vs Juventus (Derby d'Italia, 1st leg) San Siro (Away) Serie A Tickets 16-17 Jan 2027 Juventus vs Genoa Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 23-24 Jan 2027 Juventus vs Cagliari Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 30-31 Jan 2027 Milan vs Juventus San Siro (Away) Serie A Tickets 6-7 Feb 2027 Juventus vs Sassuolo Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 13-14 Feb 2027 Napoli vs Juventus Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Away) Serie A Tickets 20-21 Feb 2027 Juventus vs Bologna Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 27-28 Feb 2027 Monza vs Juventus U-Power Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 6-7 Mar 2027 Juventus vs Roma Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 13-14 Mar 2027 Lazio vs Juventus Stadio Olimpico (Away) Serie A Tickets 20-21 Mar 2027 Juventus vs Como Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 3-4 Apr 2027 Torino vs Juventus (Derby della Mole) Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Away) Serie A Tickets 10-11 Apr 2027 Juventus vs Lecce Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 17-18 Apr 2027 Venezia vs Juventus Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo (Away) Serie A Tickets 24-25 Apr 2027 Juventus vs Fiorentina Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 1-2 May 2027 Atalanta vs Juventus Gewiss Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 8-9 May 2027 Udinese vs Juventus Bluenergy Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 15-16 May 2027 Juventus vs Inter (Derby d'Italia, 2nd leg) Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets 22-23 May 2027 Parma vs Juventus Stadio Ennio Tardini (Away) Serie A Tickets 29-30 May 2027 Juventus vs Frosinone Allianz Stadium (Home) Serie A Tickets

How to buy Juventus tickets

Tickets are released in phases: J1897 Members get first access, followed by Black & White & Stadium Members, then general public sale around two weeks later.

Demand is highest for the Derby d'Italia (vs Inter) and Derby della Mole (vs Torino), which often sell out fast through official channels.

If official tickets are sold out, secondary marketplaces such as StubHub are a reliable way to secure a seat at the Allianz Stadium, with tickets available across every part of the ground.

How much are Juventus tickets

Seats behind the goal: from around €35 direct through the club.

Central East or West sections: around €90.

High-demand fixtures (Turin Derby, Europa League ties): from €50.

Secondary market via StubHub: from €34, fluctuating with demand.

VIP and hospitality packages are also available for a more premium experience, with prices varying by amenities and seating location.

What to expect from Juventus in 2026/27

Juventus endured a turbulent 2025/26: Igor Tudor, despite signing a two-year extension in June 2025, was sacked in late October with the club sitting sixth, replaced briefly by interim Massimo Brambilla before Luciano Spalletti took permanent charge. Spalletti steadied results but couldn't lift Juventus higher than sixth by the season's end, missing out on the Champions League and settling for Europa League football this term.

Now in his first full season in charge, Spalletti will be looking to rebuild momentum with a squad still featuring Kenan Yildiz, the club's top scorer last season, alongside Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners and Jonathan David. The fixture list has a notable symmetry, with Juventus opening and closing the season against newly-promoted Frosinone, while a testing run from Matchday 16 brings Roma, Bologna, city rivals Torino and Derby d'Italia rivals Inter in close succession.

History of the Allianz Stadium

The Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) is an all-seater ground in the Vallette borough of Turin, built on the site of the club's former home, the Stadio Delle Alpi, and opened in 2011. With a capacity of 41,689, it is the sixth-largest football stadium in Italy.

Beyond regular Juventus fixtures, the stadium has staged the 2014 UEFA Europa League Final (Sevilla vs Benfica), two matches from the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals, and the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League Final (Barcelona vs Lyon).