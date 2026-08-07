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How to buy Juventus 2026/27 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

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Here's exactly how to get tickets for Juventus in the Serie A 2026/27 season

Juventus enter 2026/27 under Luciano Spalletti, who steadied the ship after a chaotic season saw Igor Tudor sacked in October despite having just signed a contract extension. A 6th-place finish means Juventus play Europa League football this season, and the club will be aiming to return to the top of Serie A under Spalletti's full first season in charge. GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Juventus tickets at the Allianz Stadium.

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Juventus's full 2026/27 Serie A fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
23 Aug 2026Frosinone vs JuventusStadio Benito Stirpe (Away)Serie ATickets
30 Aug 2026Juventus vs ParmaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
6 Sep 2026Juventus vs MilanAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
12-13 Sep 2026Sassuolo vs JuventusMapei Stadium (Away)Serie ATickets
20 Sep 2026Juventus vs AtalantaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
11 Oct 2026Cagliari vs JuventusUnipol Domus (Away)Serie ATickets
18 Oct 2026Juventus vs LazioAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
25 Oct 2026Lecce vs JuventusStadio Via del Mare (Away)Serie ATickets
Wed 28 Oct 2026Genoa vs JuventusStadio Luigi Ferraris (Away)Serie ATickets
1 Nov 2026Juventus vs NapoliAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
8 Nov 2026Fiorentina vs JuventusStadio Artemio Franchi (Away)Serie ATickets
22 Nov 2026Juventus vs VeneziaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
29 Nov 2026Como vs JuventusStadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia (Away)Serie ATickets
6 Dec 2026Juventus vs UdineseAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
13 Dec 2026Juventus vs MonzaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
20 Dec 2026Roma vs JuventusStadio Olimpico (Away)Serie ATickets
3 Jan 2027Bologna vs JuventusStadio Renato Dall'Ara (Away)Serie ATickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027Juventus vs Torino (Derby della Mole)Allianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
9-10 Jan 2027Inter vs Juventus (Derby d'Italia, 1st leg)San Siro (Away)Serie ATickets
16-17 Jan 2027Juventus vs GenoaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
23-24 Jan 2027Juventus vs CagliariAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
30-31 Jan 2027Milan vs JuventusSan Siro (Away)Serie ATickets
6-7 Feb 2027Juventus vs SassuoloAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
13-14 Feb 2027Napoli vs JuventusStadio Diego Armando Maradona (Away)Serie ATickets
20-21 Feb 2027Juventus vs BolognaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
27-28 Feb 2027Monza vs JuventusU-Power Stadium (Away)Serie ATickets
6-7 Mar 2027Juventus vs RomaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
13-14 Mar 2027Lazio vs JuventusStadio Olimpico (Away)Serie ATickets
20-21 Mar 2027Juventus vs ComoAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
3-4 Apr 2027Torino vs Juventus (Derby della Mole)Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Away)Serie ATickets
10-11 Apr 2027Juventus vs LecceAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
17-18 Apr 2027Venezia vs JuventusStadio Pier Luigi Penzo (Away)Serie ATickets
24-25 Apr 2027Juventus vs FiorentinaAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
1-2 May 2027Atalanta vs JuventusGewiss Stadium (Away)Serie ATickets
8-9 May 2027Udinese vs JuventusBluenergy Stadium (Away)Serie ATickets
15-16 May 2027Juventus vs Inter (Derby d'Italia, 2nd leg)Allianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets
22-23 May 2027Parma vs JuventusStadio Ennio Tardini (Away)Serie ATickets
29-30 May 2027Juventus vs FrosinoneAllianz Stadium (Home)Serie ATickets

How to buy Juventus tickets

  • Tickets are released in phases: J1897 Members get first access, followed by Black & White & Stadium Members, then general public sale around two weeks later.
  • Demand is highest for the Derby d'Italia (vs Inter) and Derby della Mole (vs Torino), which often sell out fast through official channels.
  • If official tickets are sold out, secondary marketplaces such as StubHub are a reliable way to secure a seat at the Allianz Stadium, with tickets available across every part of the ground.

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How much are Juventus tickets

  • Seats behind the goal: from around €35 direct through the club.
  • Central East or West sections: around €90.
  • High-demand fixtures (Turin Derby, Europa League ties): from €50.
  • Secondary market via StubHub: from €34, fluctuating with demand.

VIP and hospitality packages are also available for a more premium experience, with prices varying by amenities and seating location.

Club Friendlies
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What to expect from Juventus in 2026/27

Juventus endured a turbulent 2025/26: Igor Tudor, despite signing a two-year extension in June 2025, was sacked in late October with the club sitting sixth, replaced briefly by interim Massimo Brambilla before Luciano Spalletti took permanent charge. Spalletti steadied results but couldn't lift Juventus higher than sixth by the season's end, missing out on the Champions League and settling for Europa League football this term.

Now in his first full season in charge, Spalletti will be looking to rebuild momentum with a squad still featuring Kenan Yildiz, the club's top scorer last season, alongside Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners and Jonathan David. The fixture list has a notable symmetry, with Juventus opening and closing the season against newly-promoted Frosinone, while a testing run from Matchday 16 brings Roma, Bologna, city rivals Torino and Derby d'Italia rivals Inter in close succession.

History of the Allianz Stadium

The Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) is an all-seater ground in the Vallette borough of Turin, built on the site of the club's former home, the Stadio Delle Alpi, and opened in 2011. With a capacity of 41,689, it is the sixth-largest football stadium in Italy.

Beyond regular Juventus fixtures, the stadium has staged the 2014 UEFA Europa League Final (Sevilla vs Benfica), two matches from the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals, and the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League Final (Barcelona vs Lyon).

Frequently asked questions

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Juventus match tickets, it can make the process much easier, especially for more high-profile matches. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, and discounted stadium tours.

Here are all the current types of Juventus memberships available and how much they cost annually:

  • J1897 Membership: €189.7
  • Black&White International (foreign fans): €59
  • Black&White: €49
  • Junior Black&White (for fans under 16): €35




For some of the marquee matches, like when Inter Milan or Torino visit the Allianz Stadium, tickets will be in high demand and will sell out. However, it’s always worth checking out secondary market sites such as StubHub and Viagogo to see if there are Juventus resale tickets available.

Yes, tours of the Allianz Stadium are very popular for visiting fans. These are the different options:

  • Museum Tour
  • Museum & Juventus Stadium Tour
  • Museum & Match Tour
  • Exclusive Tour

All these tours have different inclusions and exclusions. Most are not available on Tuesdays. The price varies from €12 to €30 per person.

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