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Caitlin Casey

How to get last-minute Chelsea vs Manchester City tickets: Sunday 12 Apr fixture information, Premier League prices, kick-off time & more

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How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City, including fixture information

Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in what promises to be a pivotal clash in the race for European qualification and the Premier League title hunt.

Chelsea currently sit 6th in the Premier League, while Manchester City are 2nd and are chasing league leaders Arsenal in a high-stakes bid to retain their domestic dominance.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Chelsea vs Man City Apr 12Book Tickets

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League?

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, all available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders.
  2. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points.
  3. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

Chelsea vs Man City Apr 12Book Tickets

What to expect from Chelsea vs Manchester City?

This fixture arrives at a boiling point for both clubs. Manchester City enter the fray in clinical form, having recently secured the Carabao Cup and dismantled Liverpool in the FA Cup. 

For Pep Guardiola’s side, anything less than three points at the Bridge could see the title slip toward North London. 

For Chelsea, back-to-back Premier League defeats to Newcastle and Everton (including a 3-0 loss to Everton on March 21) have left them sitting just outside the top five, making this match a must-win.

The reverse fixture earlier this season on January 4 ended in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad, where a 94th-minute equalizer from Enzo Fernandez canceled out Tijjani Reijnders' opener.

How much do Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester City Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-3-2

Home team crestMCI
1
R. Sanchez
21
J. Hato
29
W. Fofana
27
M. Gusto
3
M. Cucurella
45
R. Lavia
25
M. Caicedo
10
C. Palmer
7
P. Neto
14
D. Essugo
20
J. Pedro
25
G. Donnarumma
45
A. Khusanov
27
M. Nunes
15
M. Guehi
21
R. Ait Nouri
16
Rodri
42
A. Semenyo
4
T. Reijnders
33
N. O'Reilly
9
Erling Haaland
7
O. Marmoush

4-1-3-2

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

MCI

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31.50 - £141.00£1,073 - £2,050Ticket information
Aston VillaVilla Park£44.50 - £92.00£640 - £944Ticket information
BournemouthVitality Stadium£33.00 - £56.00£633 - £875Ticket information
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£40.00 - £65.00£495 - £598Ticket information
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34.00 - £78.00£595 - £860Ticket information
BurnleyTurf Moor£50.00 - £75.00£455 - £500Ticket information
ChelseaStamford Bridge£48.00 - £58.00£595 - £940Ticket information
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£48.00 - £58.00£545 - £895Ticket information
EvertonGoodison Park£55.00£515 - £690Ticket information
FulhamCraven Cottage£35.00 - £105.00£455 - £3,000Ticket information
Leeds UnitedElland Road£33.00 - £56.00£420 - £TBCTicket information
LiverpoolAnfield£9.00 - £61.00£699 - £886Ticket information
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£58.00 - £75.00£385 - £1,030Ticket information
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£36.00 - £58.00£559 - £950Ticket information
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£50.00 - £58.00£417 - £811Ticket information
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45.00 - £60.00£465 - £660Ticket information
SunderlandStadium of Light£33.00 - £56.00£390 - £720Ticket information
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£48.00 - £109.00£807 - £2,015Ticket information
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium£30.00 - £120.00£310 - £1,620Ticket information
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux£26.50 - £71.00£525 - £833Ticket information

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