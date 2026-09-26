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UEFA Nations League B

UEFA Nations League B Overview

FBL-WC-2026-MATCH100-ARG-SUI

Embolo joins Xhaka in Swiss exile over fake documents

Switzerland have been rocked by further controversy after Breel Embolo became the second high-profile star to be removed from their Nations League squad. The Atlanta United forward follows captain Granit Xhaka in withdrawing from international duty due to ongoing legal issues regarding forged COVID-19 certificates.

B. EmboloSwitzerland
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UEFA Nations League B, fixtures & results

Thursday 24 September
Hungary badge
Hungary
HUN
0
Ukraine badge
Ukraine
UKR
1
FT
Poland badge
Poland
POL
0
Bosnia and Herzegovina badge
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
0
FT
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friday 25 September
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
Saturday 26 September
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
Kosovo badge
Kosovo
KOS
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Standings

AFC Champions League Elite East

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1鹿島アントラーズ crest鹿島アントラーズ11007163
W
2ガンバ大阪 crestガンバ大阪11004133
W
3上海海港 crest上海海港11006423
W
4北京国安 crest北京国安11003123
W
5全北現代モータース crest全北現代モータース11002113
W

AFC Champions League Elite West

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1アル・アイン crestアル・アイン11004043
W
2エステグラル crestエステグラル11003033
W
3アル・ヒラル crestアル・ヒラル11002113
W
4アル・カーディシーヤ crestアル・カーディシーヤ11002113
W
5ネフチ・フェルガナ crestネフチ・フェルガナ11001013
W
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