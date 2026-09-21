Granit Xhaka faces a serious legal crisis that could land him a prison sentence of up to five years. Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the Switzerland captain and Sunderland midfielder over his alleged obtaining of forged Covid-19 certificates.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", the public prosecutor's office in Lucerne has launched the investigation, and Xhaka is set to face questioning at the beginning of next October.

All this lands at a time when Xhaka, 33, stands as one of the most prominent players in the Switzerland squad. A long career in the English Premier League has also made him one of the well-known names in European football.

The accusation is serious, but Xhaka remains innocent until proven guilty. The potential penalties in the case run to a maximum of five years in prison.

Asked about the investigation after one of his recent matches, the Switzerland captain declined to comment, saying only: "I have no comment on this. I played football today, and that's what matters to me now. Nothing at all. I've been through worse."

Xhaka's questioning by the Swiss authorities now looms, and only then will the next legal steps in the investigation become clear.

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