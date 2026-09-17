How to get Switzerland vs North Macedonia tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Switzerland take on North Macedonia in an exciting UEFA Nations League group-stage fixture at Swissporarena in Luzern on October 6, 2026. This crucial encounter sees two determined European nations clash as both sides push for essential group points.

GOAL provides all the essential details you need to secure your seat for this match. Discover official purchasing platforms, ticket pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Switzerland vs North Macedonia UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Switzerland vs North Macedonia is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Where to buy Switzerland vs North Macedonia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Swiss Football Association (SFV/ASF) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Switzerland national team home games. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms likeStubHubare your way to go.

How much are Switzerland vs North Macedonia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official SFV ticketing portal typically start at €35 for general category seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Swissporarena.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €72 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Switzerland vs North Macedonia UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Switzerland vs North Macedonia Form

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, with one defeat and no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals. Before that, they beat Colombia on penalties after a 0-0 draw, defeated Algeria 2-0, beat Canada 2-1, and edged Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored nine goals and conceded five, with four consecutive wins before the Argentina defeat.

North Macedonia have struggled for consistency, recording one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 4-0 defeat to Turkey. They also drew 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina and 0-0 with Ireland, lost 4-0 to Denmark in World Cup qualification, and suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Wales. North Macedonia scored just one goal and conceded fifteen across those five fixtures.

Switzerland vs North Macedonia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Switzerland and North Macedonia. Further historical context will be updated ahead of kick-off.



