How to watch today’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets to open the high-voltage NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
Denver has 47.4 rebounds per game compared to the Timberwolves' 42.6, and scores 124.5 points per game compared to Minnesota's 121.4. Minnesota averages 26.7 assists, compared to the Nuggets' 29.5.
The Timberwolves generate a little more pressure with 8.2 steals per game compared to Denver's 8.1, and they have 5.5 blocks to the Nuggets' 3.6.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|November 15, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves team news
Anthony Edwards is shooting 49.7% from the field and 86.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 27.5 points per game.
Rudy Gobert averages 9.9 rebounds per game, comprising 7.0 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.
Julius Randle averages 33.3 minutes per game, 2.7 turnovers, and 6.1 assists.
Minnesota Timberwolves injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|SG, Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Foot injury
|Day-to-Day
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points per game, grabbing 13.1 rebounds, and shooting 85.9 percent from the free-throw line and an amazing 68.4 percent from the field.
Aaron Gordon has a 53.3 percent shooting percentage, 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Jamal Murray is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.
Denver Nuggets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PF, Cameron Johnson
|Arm injury
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Christian Braun
|Ankle injury
|Day-to-Day
Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record
The Nuggets' recent head-to-head history with the Timberwolves implies that Minnesota may have a tiny psychological advantage in this encounter, despite Denver's 127-114 victory on October 28, 2025. The Timberwolves had controlled the series up to that point, winning four straight games: 126-116 on October 5, 2025; a wild 140-139 on April 2, 2025; and decisive victories of 115-95 on March 13, 2025, and 133-104 on January 26.
The Nuggets' most recent victory suggests they may be getting used to the matchup, but Minnesota's ability to win both close shootouts and blowouts against Denver demonstrates their versatility. With the Timberwolves looking to reestablish their prior supremacy and the Nuggets attempting to improve on their most recent performance, the upcoming game could be closely contested given this combination of recent tendencies.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 28, 2025
|Nuggets 127-114 Timberwolves
|Oct 05, 2025
|Timberwolves 126-116 Nuggets
|Apr 02, 2025
|Timberwolves 140-139 Nuggets
|Mar 13, 2025
|Timberwolves 115-95 Nuggets
|Jan 26, 2025
|Timberwolves 133-104 Nuggets