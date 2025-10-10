Qatar vs UAE World Cup 2026 Qualifier tickets: Jassim Bin Hamad prices, resale & more

One of the most anticipated matches in the AFC World Cup 2026 qualifying roster is Qatar vs UAE. The highly anticipated clash between Qatar and UAE offers a thrilling spectacle for football aficionados eager to see regional rivals face off. Ticket sales for such matches are often brisk, yet fans who cannot attend in person have alternative ways of engaging with the game through sports betting.

As two of the Gulf’s footballing heavyweights, a clash between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will draw fierce passion, regional pride, and huge interest from fans across MENA. With the stakes high - and a direct spot in the World Cup on the line - this is a must-see fixture.

Whether you're a die-hard Al Annabi supporter, a UAE fan, or simply a neutral looking for a top-class Asian football spectacle, we’ve got you covered. GOAL brings you all the details you’ll need to buy tickets: dates, venues, pricing, resale tips, and how to score the cheapest seat.

When is Qatar vs UAE?

The match is part of the AFC fourth round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Date Match Location Tickets 14 October 2025, 20:15 Qatar vs UAE — AFC World Cup 2026 Qualifier Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Tickets from QR139

Where to buy Qatar vs UAE tickets?

Tickets for this match were released and are now unavailable. If you are looking for tickets, these are the main portals to secure a spot:

Tickets.QFA.qa: official Qatar Football Association portal for all home fixtures.

official Qatar Football Association portal for all home fixtures. Secondary retail sites: Sites can offer fan-to-fan tickets, including Ticombo with tickets from QR139.

With the match happening tomorrow, tickets are likely to be snapped up fast.

How much are Qatar vs UAE tickets?

Based on recent pricing announcements for AFC qualifiers in Qatar:

Category 2: Around QR 25 (the cheapest available tickets).

Around QR 25 (the cheapest available tickets). Category 1: Around QR 60 for premium seating areas.

Around QR 60 for premium seating areas. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per person through the official QFA portal.

On resale platforms like Ticombo, prices may vary depending on seat location, demand and match day proximity. However, even resale tickets remain relatively affordable for such a high-profile Gulf clash.

Are Qatar vs UAE tickets sold out?

As of early October 2025, tickets remain available across most categories through the official QFA platform.

If you miss out on official sales, you can still find tickets through verified resale sites like Ticombo, though prices may rise closer to the event.

With the limited capacity of the venue and expected strong demand from both Qatari and Emirati fans, booking early is the best way to secure affordable tickets.