Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement worth €3 million (£2.63m) for Memphis Depay, which includes an option for Yannick Carrasco.

The move sees Depay move to Catalonia on a permanent transfer, after Atletico were left searching for offensive options following the loan departure of Joao Felix to Chelsea. Barca, meanwhile, have secured the option of a 'preferential purchase' of Atleti winger Yannick Carrasco as part of the deal, which could see the Belgian make the switch the other way in the summer.

