Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January window as transfer door opened to Real Madrid & Liverpool

Marc Mechenoua|
Kylian Mbappe PSG Benfica 2022-23Getty Images
K. MbappéPSGLigue 1

Kylian Mbappe is preparing to push for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, GOAL is able to confirm.

  • World Cup winner wants out of French capital
  • Feels promises have been broken
  • Anfield or Santiago Bernabeu possible landing spots

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The World Cup-winning forward only committed to a new long-term contract back in May, with that agreement intended to keep him at Parc des Princes through to 2025, but he is already looking to sever ties with the Ligue 1 champions after seeing working relationships break down on and off the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had been due to hit free agency in the summer of 2022, but brought intense speculation regarding his future to a close when committing to fresh terms – with French president Emmanuel Macron among those that talked him into staying put.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old is now understood to feel that promises made to him have been broken, with heads having been butted with team-mates such as Brazilian superstar Neymar while public displays of frustration at coach Christophe Galtier have been posted on social media.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kylian Mbappe PSG BenficaGetty

Kylian Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe Neymar PSG 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG are reportedly reluctant to do business with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, who have been long-standing suitors of Mbappe and remain a club he dreams of playing for, meaning that leading sides from the Premier League – such as Merseyside giants Liverpool – could join the clamour for one of the most sought-after of signatures.

Which is the best continental European league?

4029 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which is the best continental European league?

  • 72%La Liga
  • 8%Bundesliga
  • 12%Serie A
  • 8%Ligue 1
4029 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the official league on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks