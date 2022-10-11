Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January window as transfer door opened to Real Madrid & Liverpool

- World Cup winner wants out of French capital
- Feels promises have been broken
- Anfield or Santiago Bernabeu possible landing spots
WHAT'S HAPPENING? The World Cup-winning forward only committed to a new long-term contract back in May, with that agreement intended to keep him at Parc des Princes through to 2025, but he is already looking to sever ties with the Ligue 1 champions after seeing working relationships break down on and off the field.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had been due to hit free agency in the summer of 2022, but brought intense speculation regarding his future to a close when committing to fresh terms – with French president Emmanuel Macron among those that talked him into staying put.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old is now understood to feel that promises made to him have been broken, with heads having been butted with team-mates such as Brazilian superstar Neymar while public displays of frustration at coach Christophe Galtier have been posted on social media.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG are reportedly reluctant to do business with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, who have been long-standing suitors of Mbappe and remain a club he dreams of playing for, meaning that leading sides from the Premier League – such as Merseyside giants Liverpool – could join the clamour for one of the most sought-after of signatures.