How to buy Inter Milan 2025/26 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

Serie A teams have always lured talented players from all over the globe, and Inter Milan has proved to be one of the clubs that has attracted the attention of the high-calibre overseas stars the most over the years. It's not only a contingent of elite players who have been drawn like a magnet to Milan, as football fans from all four corners of the globe also flock to the capital of Lombardy to view the exhilarating action unfold in person.

A trip to the San Siro (or the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to give it its official name) in Milan is the stuff footballing dreams are made of. The famous stadium, which is shared by two of the biggest and most decorated clubs in Italy and Europe, Inter Milan and AC Milan, has witnessed countless historic moments.

For Inter fans, the San Siro is a temple of football excellence and passion, where generations have gathered to support the Nerazzurri. If you’ve not been to the iconic venue before, there’s no time like the present to succumb to your footballing fantasies and look into purchasing a match ticket.

Upcoming Inter Milan 2025/26 tickets and fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Italy and around Europe this term, Inter Milan and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sun Nov 9, 7.45pm Inter vs Lazio Serie A Tickets Sun Nov 23, 7.45pm Inter vs AC Milan Serie A Tickets Wed Nov 26, 8pm Atletico Madrid vs Inter Champions League Tickets Sun Nov 30, 2pm Pisa vs Inter Serie A Tickets Wed Dec 3, 8pm Inter vs Venezia Coppa Italia Tickets Sat Dec 6, 5pm Inter vs Como Serie A Tickets Wed Nov 26, 9pm Atleti vs Inter Champions League Tickets

How to buy Inter Milan 2025/26 tickets

To purchase Inter Milan tickets at the San Siro, the most reliable method is to go to the club’s official ticket portal. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates and availability.

Obviously demand for tickets is usually high, though, especially for some of Inter’s more high-profile Serie A encounters, such as the Derby della Madonnina (vs AC Milan) and the Derby d’Italia (vs Juventus).

Tickets often sell out swiftly through official channels for these marquee matches. If they are sold out, or you’re hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as SeatPick, with tickets from €24.

How much are Inter Milan 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Inter Milan tickets at the San Siro on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €15 - €200, when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. Tickets in the top tier of the stadium are available from €15 and from around €40 in the second tier.

Moving to the premium positions closer to the playing surface has a range of pricing bands between €75 and €200.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick are currently available from €24 upwards.

Inter Milan hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy Inter Milan hospitality tickets at the San Siro, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Matchday hospitality tickets allow you to experience one of the world’s great footballing venues in a more refined way. From the laid-back ambience of the ‘Sports Pub’ to the extraordinary touchline perspective of the ‘Pitchside Experience’, Inter Milan’s premium packages cater to a wide range of budgets and demands. Here are just some of the VIP options available at the San Siro:

Sports Pub: A casual day out at the San Siro inspired by traditional British pubs. With seats in the First Ring (lowest section) in the Orange stand and a lively pre-match lounge, it’s the perfect hospitality setting to enjoy the game with friends.

A casual day out at the San Siro inspired by traditional British pubs. With seats in the First Ring (lowest section) in the Orange stand and a lively pre-match lounge, it’s the perfect hospitality setting to enjoy the game with friends. Sky Lounge Orange: Relax in a sleek lounge set in a corner of the San Siro, offering leather seats, TV monitors, and a full-pitch view. You get buffet-style dining and access before and during halftime.

Relax in a sleek lounge set in a corner of the San Siro, offering leather seats, TV monitors, and a full-pitch view. You get buffet-style dining and access before and during halftime. Executive Club: Located in an executive seating area (‘Tribuna Executive’) of the San Siro, with excellent views of all the action on the pitch. You have access to the Executive Club lounge, where guests can enjoy upmarket cuisine in an elegant setting.

Located in an executive seating area (‘Tribuna Executive’) of the San Siro, with excellent views of all the action on the pitch. You have access to the Executive Club lounge, where guests can enjoy upmarket cuisine in an elegant setting. Pitchside Experience: A unique way to be close to all the action on the pitch, with premium leather seats right on the touchline. This package includes access to the stylish Pitchside Club lounge with upscale dining and drinks, a welcome VIP kit and dedicated hosts.

What to expect from Inter Milan in the 2025/26 season?

Inter Milan is one of the most successful clubs in world football and is the only Italian team to have never been relegated from the top flight. The club enjoys a massive global following, and that support has grown further in recent times after experiencing a very positive period. After strolling to the 2023/24 title by a wide 19-point margin, Inter came within a whisker of recording back-to-back Serie A triumphs for the first time in 15 years, last season, but were pipped to the post by Napoli. As well as winning the Scudetto in 2020/21 & 2023/24, Inter have finished in the top-3 in each of the last six Serie A seasons.

During Simone Inzaghi’s 4-year reign (2021-2025), Inter also added the Coppa Italia (twice) and the Italian Super Cup (three times) to their already bulging trophy cabinet at the San Siro.

Inzaghi may have departed on a low note, following a heavy 5-0 drubbing against PSG in the Champions League Final in May, but he helped lay some very solid foundations for the new boss, Cristian Chivu, to build on this season and beyond. Chivu, a former Inter player and Romanian international, has strong connections with the Nerazzurri, having previously coached various Inter youth sides for six years (2018-2024).

History of the San Siro

The San Siro (or Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to many Inter fans) is a football stadium in Milan, which opened in 1926. With a seating capacity of 80,018, it is the largest stadium in Italy. It is the shared home ground of the city's biggest football clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who contest the Derby della Madonnina.

The San Siro has also hosted numerous FIFA World Cup (1934 & 1990) and UEFA European Championship (1980) matches and has staged the European Cup/Champions League final on four occasions (1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016). The stadium is scheduled to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics next year too.