'Greatest lie ever told!' - Mohammed Kudus roasted for 'pathetically cringe' remark during Tottenham medical

Mohammed Kudus stands accused of telling the “greatest lie ever” after making a “pathetically cringe” remark during his Tottenham medical.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Ghana international has completed a £55 million ($74m) transfer that has taken him across London from West Ham to Spurs. The 24-year-old winger, who spent two years with the Hammers, is busy settling into new surroundings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Kudus says he “only wanted Spurs” once a move became possible this summer, with his big-money switch making him the first man since Scott Parker in 2011 to trade the East End for Lilywhites in the north of England’s capital.

DID YOU KNOW?

Tottenham have shared a video of Kudus’ first day on their books, with physical examinations taking place. A doctor is seen saying: “I’m just going to listen to your heart, okay?” Kudus responds with: “You’ll find Spurs there.” The medic quips back with: “I can hear the cockerel.”

WHAT FANS SAID

Kudus’ comments have attracted ridicule from rival fans on social media, with @WesSnips branding the Ghanaian’s Tottenham pledge “pathetically cringe”, while @AfcInverted said: “Lmaoooo the greatest lie ever told.”

@netrovertHQ claims Kudus is “trying too hard” and @yungnino91 says: “Can't believe he said that with a straight face, he's a pro.” @agostinhozinga was another to chime in with: “This is the football equivalent of when you’re being interviewed for a job and they ask you what your weaknesses are and you say ‘sometimes I just work too hard’.”

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS?

Kudus took in 80 appearances for West Ham, scoring 19 goals. He is a proven Premier League performer and will be gracing the Champions League in 2025-26 with Europa League title holders Spurs.