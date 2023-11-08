Dortmund? PSG? Milan? Newcastle? Who is going to advance from the Champions League Group of Death?

Tuesday night's results have meant that Group F remains wide open heading into the final two matchdays - so who is making the last 16?

What a night! Newcastle appeared to have blown their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League after losing to Dortmund for a second time although PSG's own failure to beat AC Milan has meant it's very much still all to play for.

GOAL

With two matchdays remaining, that will see Eddie Howe's side travel to Parc des Princes on November 28 before hosting Milan on December 13, who are you backing to reach the last 16? Let us know in the comments box below! 👇