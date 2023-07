Quiz: Only a Chelsea superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

Who is this? Victor Moses

Willian

John Obi Mikel

Geremi Who is this? Ashley Cole

Celestine Babayaro

Michael Essien

William Gallas Who is this? Tore Andre Flo

Eldur Gudjohnsen

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Gianfranco Zola Who is this? Marvin Hinton

Ken Armstrong

Micky Droy

Ron Harris Who is this? Marcel Desailly

Claude Makelele

Shaun Wright-Phillips

William Gallas Who is this? Didier Drogba

Michael Essien

Salomon Kalou

Colin Lee Who is this? George Graham

Peter Osgood

Barry Bridges

Ian Hutchinson Who is this? Petr Cech

Carlo Cudicini

Peter Bonetti

Ed de Goey Who is this? Didier Drogba

Nicolas Anelka

Joe Cole

Diego Costa Who is this? Wayne Bridge

Ricardo Carvalho

Paulo Ferreira

Damien Duff Who is this? Steve Clarke

Joe McLaughlin

Nigel Spackman

Frank Leboeuf Who is this? Pat Nevin

Kevin McAllister

Gordon Durie

Kerry Dixon Who is this? Barry Bridges

Ron Tindall

Roy Bentley

Jimmy Greaves Who is this? Ruud Gullit

Frank Sinclair

Eddie Newton

Gustavo Poyet Who is this? Graham Stuart

Gavin Peacock

Dennis Wise

Roberto Di Matteo