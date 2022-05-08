Bayern draw with relegation-threatened Stuttgart after controversial Ibiza trip

Bayern Munich’s stuttering form continued after they were held by relegation-threatened Stuttgart after a week that saw the players criticised for going on a two-day trip to Ibiza.

The Bayern players were accused of disrespecting the competition after jetting off to the Balearic island just hours after a 3-1 defeat to another Bundesliga struggler in Mainz.

They are likely to face more scrutiny after yet another below-par display, which means that they have taken just one point from two matches since they secured a 10th successive Bundesliga title a fortnight ago.

What happened in the Bayern vs Stuttgart game?

Tiago Tomas stunned the Allianz Arena with an early opener after just eight minutes, but Serge Gnabry’s deflected effort from a tight angle brought Bayern level.

Julian Nagelsmann's side moved into the lead shortly before half-time thanks to a neat turn and finish in the box from Thomas Muller.

Stuttgart hit back in the second half though thanks to a header from Sasa Kalajdzic to keep their survival hopes alive.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side remain three points adrift of safety in the relegation play-off place but could still overtake Hertha Berlin on the last day of the season thanks to their vastly superior goal difference.

Bayern, with the title already in the bag, are 10 points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the summit.

Their disappointing performance was soon forgotten as Bayern were finally able to get their hands on the Bundesliga trophy after the game, the 32nd time they have lifted the title in their illustrious history.

Bayern Ibiza trip criticised

Bayern club legend and pundit Lothar Matthaus was vocally critical of the Ibiza trip, saying “it doesn’t fit at all”, especially after such a poor performance and result against Mainz.

Felix Magath, coach of Stuttgart's relegation rivals Hertha Berlin, also expressed his frustration, saying he feared Bayern would “coast” through to the end of the season after securing the title.

Nagelsmann distanced himself from the saga, saying the players had been given some time off and it was their decision to go abroad.

