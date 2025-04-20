Nyiko Mobbie, Ime Okon & Pogiso Sanoka, SuperSport United, September 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Will Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates pounce after Bafana Bafana & Nigeria hopeful turns down transfer to former Uefa Super Cup champions? - 'He has rejected the move'

Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport UnitedPolokwane City vs SuperSport UnitedPolokwane CityKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesI. OkonL. SuarezM. LebusaI. Maela

The South African-Nigeria star had an opportunity to start a club career in Europe but opted to continue with Matsatsantsa.

  • Okon went for trials in Europe
  • But a move did not materialise
  • He has now extended his SSU contract
