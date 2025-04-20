Will Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates pounce after Bafana Bafana & Nigeria hopeful turns down transfer to former Uefa Super Cup champions? - 'He has rejected the move'
The South African-Nigeria star had an opportunity to start a club career in Europe but opted to continue with Matsatsantsa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Okon went for trials in Europe
- But a move did not materialise
- He has now extended his SSU contract
🟢📱