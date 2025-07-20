Why Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng doesn’t need another PSL season - youngster ripe for Europe

The Orlando Pirates youngster is currently in Spain with the Soweto giants, preparing for yet another season in the Premier Soccer League.

But based on his performances over the last two campaigns, many feel Mofokeng should not be playing PSL football this coming season.

The 20-year-old has had an amazing two seasons for Pirates and has become one of the best players in the country, head and shoulders above his peers.

And following another stellar showing in the PSL, speculation about his future has reached fever pitch, with the youngster linked to many clubs abroad.

Fans, pundits and perhaps even those around Mofokeng believe that he has outgrown the South African game and needs to move in order to further develop his game.

Here, GOAL unpacks why Mofokeng doesn't need to spend another season in the PSL and should rather make that move to Europe and further his career.