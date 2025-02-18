Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, February 2025.Orlando Pirates
Clifton Mabasa

WATCH: Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha and his agent respond to 'defamatory' allegations of him attending training under the influence of alcohol - 'When you are doing well, people will always want to bring you down'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesT. MbathaCape Town City FCLamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Cape Town City FC

Bucs midfielder has finally broken his silence regarding allegations of alcohol abuse, with his agent also commenting on the rumours..

  • Mbatha denies alcohol abuse allegations
  • Bafana Bafana star allegedly attended training drunk
  • His agent has also weighed in on the matter
