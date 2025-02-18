WATCH: Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha and his agent respond to 'defamatory' allegations of him attending training under the influence of alcohol - 'When you are doing well, people will always want to bring you down'
Bucs midfielder has finally broken his silence regarding allegations of alcohol abuse, with his agent also commenting on the rumours..
- Mbatha denies alcohol abuse allegations
- Bafana Bafana star allegedly attended training drunk
- His agent has also weighed in on the matter