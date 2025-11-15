+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Wayne Rooney overhead kick Manchester City 2011Getty Images
Tom Bellwood

VIDEO: Wazza's still got it! Wayne Rooney scores brilliant overhead kick as Man Utd legend recreates iconic derby strike

Wayne Rooney scored a sackful of brilliant goals during his illustrious career and he's proven he hasn't lost any of his world-class talent, despite turning 40 a few weeks ago, after scoring a thrilling overhead kick on popular TV show A League of Their Own. Rooney famously scored an iconic bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2011 and has rolled back the years during filming of the sports-based comedy panel gameshow.

  • Rooney thrills the crowd with overhead stunner

    Rooney thrilled the watching studio audience after receiving a pass from A League of Their Own host, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, he controlled it with his first touch, with the second he lifted the ball above his head and then acrobatically spun backwards and fired the ball over his head and into the (empty) net from a few yards out. The audience roared their approval and Rooney was quickly joined in celebrations by Ranganathan and his team-mates on the evening, fellow ex-pro Jamie Redknapp and comedian Alex Brooker. 

  • Watch Rooney's bicycle kick brilliance

  • Rooney rolls back the years

    Rooney’s goal on the A League of Their Own brought back memories of another overhead kick he scored during his playing days, a stunning strike for United against rivals City. The former England striker scored 253 goals during playing days at United, but his sensational goal against City in February 2011, at Old Trafford is etched in football history as one of the Premier League's most iconic. The score was level at 1-1 in the Manchester derby when the moment of magic arrived in the 78th minute. A cross from Nani was deflected high into the air, and with his back to goal, Rooney launched himself into an acrobatic bicycle kick. The ball soared into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Joe Hart stunned. Rooney himself admitted it wasn't his best game, but his pure instinct and spectacular technique produced a goal that secured a crucial 2-1 victory for United on their way to winning the league title that season. The strike was later voted the best goal in Premier League history. 

  • Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Public spat with Virgil van Dijk

    After taking time to consider his stinging comments, Rooney has conceded he was wrong to claim Virgil van Dijk had "downed tools" after signing a new deal at Liverpool. The row had threatened to boil over as the pair clashed live on TV, but Rooney has moved to cool the disagreement and also offered Van Dijk advice on how to get the champions' faltering season back on track

    Rooney, speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, said: "My job now is to give my opinions, and I like to think I'm straight and honest with my opinions and how I feel. The one thing where I maybe went a bit too strong is where I said he’s downed tools since he signed his new contract – that's a big thing to say, and maybe I was wrong on that. But from a performance level, from what we’ve seen from Van Dijk, I don’t think he's been at that level this season, and I said I’m sure as captain he'd be speaking to players, taking them out for food, which he said he has done. Clearly if he's felt he’s done that, if he had to do that, there’s something not right."

    He added: "As champions, you can’t lose four games in a row. If you lose one game, there’s questions, and if you lose four in a row, there’s something not quite right. I think getting involved too much in the outside noise – that’s our job (as pundits), focus on your game. As a younger player, I’d be looking at Van Dijk and how he reacts to this – how is it going to help them? You have to get on with your game and speak internally."

