'This coach was beaten last season in the Caf Champions League final' - ex-Orlando Pirates captain believes Miguel Cardoso's side are not scary as 'if it was Rhulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly wouldn’t even have had a shot on target'
The analyst reckons Masandawana under Wydad coach were more dangerous and feels they would go all the way and win the continental trophy
- Ex-Downs star says Masandawana not scary
- Sundowns head to Cairo
- Zwane returns with impact