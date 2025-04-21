Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage
Dumisani Koyana

'This coach was beaten last season in the Caf Champions League final' - ex-Orlando Pirates captain believes Miguel Cardoso's side are not scary as 'if it was Rhulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly wouldn’t even have had a shot on target'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCB. VilakaziAl Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SCM. CardosoR. MokwenaT. Zwane

The analyst reckons Masandawana under Wydad coach were more dangerous and feels they would go all the way and win the continental trophy

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-Downs star says Masandawana not scary
  • Sundowns head to Cairo
  • Zwane returns with impact
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match