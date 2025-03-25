'The law is the law! We want those points' - Lesotho Football Association warns Safa! Hugo Broos drops Teboho Mokoena as Bafana Bafana's 2026 Fifa World Cup dream could be dented due to error involving Mamelodi Sundowns star
Bafana Bafana risk a three-point deduction for fielding a suspended player against Lesotho, which could impact their World Cup qualifying campaign
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Suspension rules affect Bafana
- Winning against Benin is crucial
- Mokoena shifts focus to Sundowns