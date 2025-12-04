Shocking from Kaizer Chiefs as coach claims 'we didn’t promise about the trophy' despite heavy investment in squad

"We are thinking game by game, we don’t have to put a lot of pressure. Maybe we discuss a lot about recruitment, but we have to know that all the games we have played with 90% of our players from last season," Ben Youssef told the media after the match.

"So, we continue to fight, we continue to work, it is a process. It is not easy to see where we were and where we are now.

"It is not easy…we have to continue to work. Everything will come with working.

"We can’t just sit and say we have to be there and we have to do that. We have to continue working," he added.

"We have to believe and don’t have to put a lot of pressure because you see now, we are performing well in the PSL, people will start to discuss the trophy and everything.

"We didn’t promise about the trophy. It is true that we are a big team and that we play every time for the trophy, but we also have to be logical in our mentality, in how we think.

"As I said, you can’t be out of the CAF game, and then you come one season to play and to think to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

"In the PSL, last season we were number nine, so first we have to finish this season in the top four, and if we get the opportunity to win one trophy, we will fight for this trophy.

"The first idea is to continue to build step by step, and we don’t have to put a lot of pressure," Ben Youssef concluded.