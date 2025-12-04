Shocking from Kaizer Chiefs as coach claims 'we didn’t promise about the trophy' despite heavy investment in squad
Amakhosi investment
Prior to the 2025/26 season, Kaizer Chiefs ended their 10-year trophy drought by securing the Nedbank Cup crown, thanks to their 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the final.
Having qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup, the management made wholesale signings. Ethan Chislett (Port Vale), Nkanyiso Shinga (FC Alverca), Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Khanyisa Mayo (loan CR Belouizdad) joined the team.
Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edmilson Dove ( Al Quwa Al Jawiya - Iraq) Njabulo Blom, Sabelo Radebe, Ranga Chivaviro, Tebogo Potsane (Siwelele FC), Bongani Sam, Samkelo Zwane, and Happy Mashiane (both on loan to Siwelele) were let go.
The achievement so far
Unfortunately, coach Nasreddine Nabi was fired just six Premier Soccer League matches into the ongoing campaign, with the club giving Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef the mandate to co-coach the Glamour Boys at least until the end of the season.
During their ongoing reign, Chiefs failed to get past the first round of the Carling Knockout, where they fell to Stellenbosch. Amakhosi managed to get into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup where they have been paired with Zamalek, Al Masry, and Zesco United.
In the league, Amakhosi have done quite well and are currently just five points behind Orlando Pirates, who are leading the race for the league trophy. But after a disappointing goalless draw with bottom of the league Chippa, co-coach Ben Youssef has told fans and the media they can't promise the Premier Soccer League crown.
Chiefs not fighting for PSL?
"We are thinking game by game, we don’t have to put a lot of pressure. Maybe we discuss a lot about recruitment, but we have to know that all the games we have played with 90% of our players from last season," Ben Youssef told the media after the match.
"So, we continue to fight, we continue to work, it is a process. It is not easy to see where we were and where we are now.
"It is not easy…we have to continue to work. Everything will come with working.
"We can’t just sit and say we have to be there and we have to do that. We have to continue working," he added.
"We have to believe and don’t have to put a lot of pressure because you see now, we are performing well in the PSL, people will start to discuss the trophy and everything.
"We didn’t promise about the trophy. It is true that we are a big team and that we play every time for the trophy, but we also have to be logical in our mentality, in how we think.
"As I said, you can’t be out of the CAF game, and then you come one season to play and to think to win the CAF Confederation Cup.
"In the PSL, last season we were number nine, so first we have to finish this season in the top four, and if we get the opportunity to win one trophy, we will fight for this trophy.
"The first idea is to continue to build step by step, and we don’t have to put a lot of pressure," Ben Youssef concluded.
Chiefs are better than last season
Ben Youssef believes the Glamour Boys are doing quite well as opposed to the 2024/25 season, when they finished outside the top eight.
“I think it’s difficult to give now, but in the Nedbank Cup, I think we did very well. We won this trophy. In the PSL last season, I think our rank was not good. We didn’t qualify for MTN8,” he added.
“For this season, we started very well, even though we lost a lot of points. But I think comparing with the last season, we are in a better way," Ben Youssef concluded.