Ruben Amorim makes major transfer decision as Man Utd target TWO priority signings including Premier League star
Elliot Anderson jumps to the front of United’s target list
According to The Mirror, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has emerged as United’s priority target. Anderson is capable of operating both as a No. 6 and as a more dynamic box-to-box midfielder as well. Forest are prepared for a fierce fight to keep him. His contract, which runs until June 2029, means Forest hold a strong negotiating position, but with his valuation now soaring towards £75 million ($99m), United see him as a more attainable prospect than some of their other options.
Having only made his England debut in September, he now has five senior caps to his name and is being tipped as a legitimate contender to start at the 2026 World Cup. His maturity has impressed England boss Thomas Tuchel, who has been unusually emphatic in his praise.
After England’s 2–0 win over Andorra, Tuchel said: "He’s just a very, very good football player. He has the physicality, he’s very mobile at No. 6. He has the body, he loves to defend, he loves to put his body inside to duels. He loves passing, he loves to break the lines, he’s very mobile in this game. It was a pleasure to see. "I think the team around him made it as easy as possible for him and he had a very strong performance. I think he showed today that he adapts to the situation. Can he show what he showed in training? Can he show what he showed with Nottingham and the under-21s? He played with a lot of freedom. He was very quickly in the flow. I think he has the physicality and he has the mindset to play in more difficult games."
Baleba still on the radar but Brighton’s price complicates deal
United’s interest in Brighton midfielder Baleba has not faded. The Cameroon international remains a major target, and the club were ready to make a late move in the summer before Brighton dug in their heels. Having previously sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115m ($154m) in 2023, Brighton signalled that any deal for Baleba would have to be in a similar financial bracket. United balked at the price and walked away, but Amorim continues to admire the 21-year-old’s profile. Baleba, for his part, is open to the switch, and United will revisit the possibility if Forest refuse to negotiate over Anderson.
Other options on the table: Gallagher, Wharton and Stiller monitored
United’s recruitment team have also been tracking additional midfielders should negotiations stall. Conor Gallagher is seen as a potential short-term option if he becomes available for loan in January. The Atletico Madrid midfielder is pushing to secure a place in England’s World Cup squad, and regular game time in the Premier League could be key. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also been monitored, though he recently signed an upgraded contract at Selhurst Park. Another name being discussed is Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller, who is a deep-lying playmaker with a strong Bundesliga pedigree. United did not bid for him in the summer, but Stiller is reportedly open to a Premier League switch. His £35m ($46m) release clause makes him an affordable option.
Casemiro future in doubt as United plan refresh
Amorim’s desire for midfield reinforcements is partly driven by the uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s future. The Brazilian’s contract is winding down, and he would need to agree to a pay cut to remain at Old Trafford. United are planning as though a midfield succession plan is essential. The club believes adding a physically robust and technically sharp midfielder in the mould of Anderson or Baleba is critical to establishing the style and structure Amorim wants. Hence, a big-money signing is in the cards. United sit seventh heading into next weekend’s fixture against Everton at Old Trafford after a late equaliser allowed them to snatch a draw against Tottenham in their most recent outing. Performances have improved in patches, but consistency remains elusive.
