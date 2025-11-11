Robert Lewandowski ready to retire! Barcelona striker could call time on his career as La Liga champions hold off on new contract

The veteran striker Lewa has reached a crossroads, as his contract runs until June 2026, but Barca have not yet committed to extending or redefining his role, leaving one of Europe’s most iconic strikers in an unusual position of waiting. Despite a reduced role this season, Lewandowski remains Barca’s top scorer in La Liga with seven goals, ahead of Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamall and Ferran Torres, proving his efficiency even in limited minutes.

According to a Sport, inside the club offices, there are contrasting evaluations. On one hand, Lewandowski’s continued scoring gives Barca guaranteed quality and leadership. On the other, his departure would free up huge salary space to sign the long-term No.9 the club has been scouting across Europe.

For the Polish international and his family, the preference is clearly to remain in Barcelona. They feel settled in the city and deeply connected to the environment. Moving to Saudi Arabia for a massive contract has not been appealing to him, as per the report, his priority is both competitive level and lifestyle stability. However, the club’s planning is tied to financial structure as much as sporting performance, meaning the coming months will be decisive.