'They were robbed!' - Barcelona didn't even deserve a draw against Club Brugge as Marco van Basten says Belgian side's disallowed winner should have stood

The reigning La Liga champions, who visited Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, were shocked by the home side as they managed to hold on to a 3-3 draw which leaves Barcelona in 11th place in the overall Champions League standings.

The hosts raced into a surprise early lead in the sixth minute when talented young striker Nicolo Tresoldi was assisted by in-form 21-year-old Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs. However, the Catalans responded immediately through Ferran Torres, who notched his seven goal of the season thanks to an assist from a Fermin Lopez in red-hot form.

Forbs, who terrorised the Barca backline all evening, restored Club Brugge's lead less than 10 minutes after Torres' strike, exposing the fragile Barcelona high line once again. The first half finished with the hosts taking a vital lead into the break.

Barca, unable to get back into the game, were rejuvenated by the substitutions of Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski, the duo having only recently returned from their respective injuries. Two minutes later, Fermin racked up his second assist of the night as Lamine Yamal helped his team equalise for the second time.

Forbs grabbed his second goal of the game to help Brugge take the lead for the third time just under two minutes after Yamal's equaliser, but Brugge couldn't withstand the persistent pressure from Barcelona, who made it 3-3 in the 77th minute following a Christos Szolis own goal.