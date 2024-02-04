Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Brilliant Brahim Diaz display not enough as Blancos' defence falls asleep late on in frustrating derby draw

The former AC Milan forward played a starring role, but Carlo Ancelotti's side had to settle for a point after Marcos Llorente's late equaliser

When Vinicius Jr picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of Sunday's Madrid derby, someone had to step up for Real. Brahim Diaz answered the call, and bagged Los Blancos' only goal at Santiago Bernabeu. However, a last-minute defensive lapse meant his efforts did not come in a winning cause, as Real were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

The home side took the lead inside 20 minutes, with Vinicius' replacement playing a starring role. The ball fell to Brahim in the box, who lifted an effort over to Jan Oblak to put the home side ahead. Atleti had a handful of clear chances to equalise, but Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso and Saul Niguez all dragged headers wide, giving the hosts a precarious lead at the break.

The visitors had the ball in the net shortly after the interval, but Stefan Savic's header was disallowed for offside. At the other end, Real had two chances to extend their lead, but Rodrygo and Brahim failed to convert on clear opportunities.

Article continues below

Atleti capitalised on Madrid's lack of incisiveness in second-half stoppage time, as Marcos Llorente rose to head home and snatch a vital point - leaving La Liga's title race very much still open.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...