PSL changes Mamelodi Sundowns match against Cape Town City! Cardoso slams fixture injustice & claims it will make them stronger - ‘That’s how we are going to face this championship until the end’
Fixture congestion has been a key concern for the Portuguese coach, who feels his team isn’t getting help to succeed in all competitions.
- Cardoso fuels title chase belief
- Caf title dream alive for Sundowns
- Fixture chaos tests team depth