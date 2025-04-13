Orlando Pirates legend saddened by Jose Riveiro’s departure and believes the Spaniard revived the team and deserves to be celebrated for his impact - 'The club will not be derailed'
An ex-Bucs player and coach has praised Riveiro's impact, comparing it to Kosta Papic’s era for style and promoting youth to the senior team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Riveiro brought back club identity
- Bucs legend praises his legacy and influence
- Pirates chase Caf Champions League