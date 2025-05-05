Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro hails his players for producing ‘special season’ as he bids farewell to the PSL - ‘We’ve won a final, and we’re competing in another final’
The Spaniard has won it all in Mzansi except the league title, which Bucs are chasing hard as they try wrestle it from Mamelodi Sundowns.
- Riveiro hails his squad for a great season
- Opportunity to complete a Nedbank Cup treble
- Pirates eye Sundowns title chase