Nick Woltemade breaks silence on 'idiots' Newcastle claim made by Bayern Munich chief after German champions lost race to sign £65m striker

After missing out on one of their key transfer target for the summer, Bayern board member Rummenigge branded the Magpies 'idiots' for spending a massive transfer fee and even sarcastically congratulated Stuttgart for cashing in. The Bundesliga champions made several attempts to bring the German striker to the club over the summer, with their final bid reportedly touching €60m (£52m/$70m). Stuttgart, however, refused to let the player leave below their asking price of €75m (£65m/$87m).Ultimately, a desperate Newcastle made a club-record £69m bid and got the deal done.

Speaking to Blickpunkt Sport, Rummenigge said: "I can only congratulate them in Stuttgart for finding, so to speak, an idiot who would pay that much money, because we certainly wouldn't have done that. I said: We're coming in on a scale that I no longer find acceptable. We shouldn't meet all of their demands.

"The players and their agents must also be careful not to trap themselves. The money has to come from somewhere, and that comes from expanding competitions or creating new ones."