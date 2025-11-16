Getty Images Sport
Nick Woltemade breaks silence on 'idiots' Newcastle claim made by Bayern Munich chief after German champions lost race to sign £65m striker
Rummenigge called Newcastle 'idiots' after losing Woltemade race
After missing out on one of their key transfer target for the summer, Bayern board member Rummenigge branded the Magpies 'idiots' for spending a massive transfer fee and even sarcastically congratulated Stuttgart for cashing in. The Bundesliga champions made several attempts to bring the German striker to the club over the summer, with their final bid reportedly touching €60m (£52m/$70m). Stuttgart, however, refused to let the player leave below their asking price of €75m (£65m/$87m).Ultimately, a desperate Newcastle made a club-record £69m bid and got the deal done.
Speaking to Blickpunkt Sport, Rummenigge said: "I can only congratulate them in Stuttgart for finding, so to speak, an idiot who would pay that much money, because we certainly wouldn't have done that. I said: We're coming in on a scale that I no longer find acceptable. We shouldn't meet all of their demands.
"The players and their agents must also be careful not to trap themselves. The money has to come from somewhere, and that comes from expanding competitions or creating new ones."
Woltemade reacts to Rummenigge's comments
The Magpies star has now finally reacted to Rummenigge's comments as he told BILD: "My team-mates commented on it, I didn't. I think that was the right thing to do. A lot was made of my name, Bayern, and transfer fee during the summer; that was the story of the summer. To answer your question: the headlines everywhere said 'idiots.' But I read Mr Rummenigge's entire statement –
it was certainly somewhat unfortunate, but not quite so dramatic.
"When I arrived at the national team, everyone congratulated me. Bayern players also congratulated me. When they see a player taking a step forward, you get congratulations. That was the case for me too. There were no negative comments, especially since my circumstances were special."
Ex-Newcastle star hit back at Rummenigge
Reacting to the Bayern chief's harsh comments, former Newcastle winger Chris Waddle told BestBettingSites: "They probably thought they had him at a lower price. Newcastle have obviously looked for a centre-forward after the saga with Isak. They've looked around and thought who's available? They've looked at Woltemade because he's a good player. He's a tall guy. He's quite mobile. Technically he's all right.
"Bayern Munich thought, 'he’s a player we can snap up who could replace Harry Kane in a couple of years.' They probably thought they had a deal done. But Newcastle came in and I think it's a little bit of sour grapes. I think Newcastle's offered a better contract, better wages, better everything. Bayern Munich would probably think they would get him at the price that they think he's worth. They think Newcastle's paid over the top. Time will tell on that."
How is it going for Woltemade?
Woltemade has made an instant impact since moving to the Premier League from the Bundesliga in the summer. He has appeared in 14 matches for the Magpies thus far across all competitions and scored seven goals, including four in eight league appearances.
He has also performed consistently for his national team and he recently starred with a brace in Germany's close win over Luxembourg, which kept their hopes alive of securing a direct berth at the World Cup next year. The 23-year-old will be back in action for Germany on Monday as the four-time world champions face Slovakia.
