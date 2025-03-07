Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs handed double boost as joint-top scorer and key midfielder recover from injuries ahead of Stellenbosch FC clash - 'I’m sure we will come back strong'
Amakhosi have received a boost ahead of their crucial Ke Yona Ya Rona last eight clash with Stellies, as two key players are returning from injuries.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Duo recover from injuries
- Nabi believes the duo will boost the team
- Chiefs face Stellies in Nedbank Cup