Naomi’s back: Girma returns to USWNT as Emma Hayes names 26-player roster for Italy friendlies; Trinity Rodman and Phallon Tullis-Joyce left out
A closer look at the squad
Chelsea defender Girma headlines the roster with her long-awaited return after missing the last FIFA window through injury. She’s featured just four times for the USWNT in 2025 - starting all of them - making her inclusion a welcome boost. Hayes has also turned again to a few fresh faces: Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph and Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz earn their first senior call-ups, while Washington Spirit defender and long-time U.S. youth international Kate Wiesner also joins the squad.
The group features seven changes from the October friendlies, including the notable return of Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell. Howell last appeared for the U.S. in 2022 and is among several Gotham players preparing for this weekend’s NWSL Championship. In all, 20 NWSL players are represented in this camp, with seven set to compete for the title in San Jose. Lindsey Heaps and Rose Lavelle enter as the most capped players in the squad, with Heaps at 160 caps and 38 goals and Lavelle at 115 caps and 27 goals.
Squad in full
GOALKEEPERS: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 4), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)
DEFENDERS: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 4/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 69/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG: 48/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 8/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 4/0), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 6/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 112/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 1/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 0/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 4/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 41/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC; 5/1), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 9/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 115/26), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 11/1)
FORWARDS: Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 27/13), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 10/4), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 11/4), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 29/8), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/3)
World Cup build continues
Italy was the USWNT's first international opponent in 1985, and since then the two sides have only met a total of 15 times across 40 years. The last time the U.S. faced Italy was in 2011, when the Americans defeated the Italians 2-0 to advance in the tournament. Hayes pointed out the match against Le Azzurreis an important end-of-year test for her side.
“It’s been an exciting and important year for our group, and we’ve accomplished a lot of goals, expanded the player pool, and made strides in our game model, so this camp will be an extension of that, but it will also set the groundwork for 2026, which will be our World Cup qualifying year,” said Hayes. “Games against top European teams are so valuable as they give us an honest assessment of where we are in our growth as a team, so I know our players with embrace that challenge.”
What's next?
The USWNT will first play Italy on Friday, Nov. 28 at Inter&Co Stadium, home to the Orlando Pride. The second meeting will be in Fort Lauderdale at Chase Stadium on Monday, Dec. 1. These two matches are the USWNT's final contests of the 2025 year.
